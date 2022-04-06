Teen suspect wanted in Covington quadruple shooting turns himself in

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The 17-year-old wanted by Covington police in connection with Monday’s quadruple shooting turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges, Covington police announced Tuesday.

Estes was still at-large when police announced Tuesday he was one of two suspects in the shooting that hospitalized three juveniles.

Covington Police: Taquan Estes is now in custody. He’s the juvenile charged in Monday’s shooting. — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) April 6, 2022

Taquan Estes (Covington Police Department)

The other suspect, 41-year-old Thomas Brown, was the fourth person shot around 6:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, police explained.

Brown was arrested Tuesday around 9 p.m. after he was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Covington police.

Thomas Brown (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting occurred after what police said was a large fight involving juveniles.

Covington police said three juveniles, ages 7, 11, and 14, were all taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth juvenile arrived at the hospital late Monday with injuries sustained in the fight before the shooting, police said.

As of Tuesday, the 14-year-old girl was the only one of the three in critical condition, police said.

The two other kids are expected to be ok and released from Cincinnati Children’s.

FOX19 NOW obtained video showing the moment shots were fired and people scrambling to get out of harm’s way.

WARNING: The video has been blurred and heavily cut the footage, but some viewers will still find it graphic.

