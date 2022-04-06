Troopers identify two killed in Letcher County crash

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 4/7/22 Update: We are learning new information about the crash.

70-year-old Jackie Lawson and 52-year-old Stuart Horn, both of Elkhorn, were both pronounced dead on the scene by the Letcher County Coroner.

We are told the truck they were in belonged to B & A Trucking.

Lawson was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

The crash remains under investigation.

4:27 p.m. Update: A little after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, troopers received a call of a single truck crash on US-119 on Pine Mountain in Letcher County. The crash closed a section of the road for several hours.

”A tractor-trailer that was hauling logs traveled Northbound, failed to negotiate a curve, causing that vehicle to overturn on its top,” said Trooper Matt Gayheart.

Trooper said two people, the driver and passenger, were killed.

”Neither driver or passenger were restrained in the vehicle at the time of the collision,” he added.

The exact cause of what made the truck lose control around the curve is under investigation.

“Lots of investigations like this take some time,” he said. “It can be anywhere from a couple of weeks to several months.”

3:13 p.m. Update: Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT two people died in the crash. KSP is waiting to release names pending notification of family.

11:40 a.m. Update: Our media partners WXKQ-FM in Whitesburg report police tell them the road should re-open sometime in the next one hour. We will update once we have confirmed the road is back open.

10:25 a.m. Update: WYMT’s Dakota Makres tells us the coroner is on scene and the road is still blocked.

We’re told crews are trying to remove the truck, but it may take some time.

Original Story:

We are following reports of a single-vehicle crash in Letcher County.

Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT a semi-truck driver died in the crash.

We are told it happened on South US 119 near junction 2035.

As of right now, the road is not closed.

Kentucky State Police is investigating.

We are working to get more information.

