Advertisement

UK president proposes pay raise for UK staff

President Capilouto will propose a pay increase, which is the second pay increase of 2022, and...
President Capilouto will propose a pay increase, which is the second pay increase of 2022, and the ninth out of the last 10 years.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Eli Capilouto announced his intentions to propose a pay raise plan to the Board of Trustees for UK staff members.

The proposal is a compensation plan that doubles the annual amount that has been invested over the last 10 years for pay raises.

Over the last 10 years, the Board of Trustees has invested an average of $8.6 million per year in salary, wages, and benefit increases.

The amount for this upcoming year will be roughly doubled, with $17 million for investment.

President Capilouto will propose a pay increase, which is the second pay increase of 2022, and the ninth out of the last 10 years.

At the start, all employees performing at a satisfactory level based on performance evaluations will receive a pay increase of $1,000 for the fiscal year, beginning July 1.

The budget will be considered by the Board of Trustees in June.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cold air will be joined by some snow

Latest News

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
Some high-profile bills still in limbo as Ky. legislative session winds down
At Jacobson Park, a balloon release and ride out was held in memory of Brayden Lewis, who was...
Balloon release, ride out held for man killed in Nicholasville crash
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (4/7/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (4/7/2022)
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall
Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall
WATCH | Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall