UK president proposes pay raise for UK staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - President Eli Capilouto announced his intentions to propose a pay raise plan to the Board of Trustees for UK staff members.

The proposal is a compensation plan that doubles the annual amount that has been invested over the last 10 years for pay raises.

Over the last 10 years, the Board of Trustees has invested an average of $8.6 million per year in salary, wages, and benefit increases.

The amount for this upcoming year will be roughly doubled, with $17 million for investment.

President Capilouto will propose a pay increase, which is the second pay increase of 2022, and the ninth out of the last 10 years.

At the start, all employees performing at a satisfactory level based on performance evaluations will receive a pay increase of $1,000 for the fiscal year, beginning July 1.

The budget will be considered by the Board of Trustees in June.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.