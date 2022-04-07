Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Little Winter in Spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The strong storms are gone and now it’s time to focus on the nasty weather ahead of us. If there’s anything worse than record warmth around Christmas, it’s winter weather in spring. Unfortunately, Mother Nature is about to go two for two with a blast of winter moving in to start the upcoming weekend.

Let’s begin with what’s going on out there today. It’s a cooler day with temps in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds showing up. There’s also the chance for a shower or two going up and those will show up through the evening.

From here, our major upper level low spins into the region and brings with it some absolutely amazing weather for this time of year. Let’s break it down one more time:

High temps Friday and Saturday barely get into the low 40s for some. There’s a chance for some upper 30s.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Gusty winds will make it feel much colder. Overnight wind chills in the low and middle 20s are likely. Afternoon wind chills in the upper 20s and low 30s will be likely.

Widespread rain and snow showers develop Friday and continue into Saturday.

The best threat for snow showers will be Friday night and Saturday.

Some light and slushy accumulations can’t be ruled out during this time.

Much better weather rolls in for Sunday with temps hitting the mid 50s to middle 60s.

Next week will see temps warming into the 60s and 70s with the threat for a storm or two Monday and Tuesday.

A much bigger storm system then wraps up and impacts the region later Wednesday or Thursday of next week. That may bring our next severe weather threat.

