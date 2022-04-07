Construction underway for St. Jude dream home giveaway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for their dream home giveaway in Lexington.

Construction is now underway on that house.

The foundation has been laid for the house being built on Buttermilk Road in the Home Place subdivision off Polo Club boulevard in Hamburg.

Builder Drew Brester of DB Homes says they are waiting to pour the slab, but things are underway.

When complete, the home will be raffled off later this summer. Tickets for the 2,600 square foot home are $100 and will be available in June.

