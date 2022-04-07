Ky. couple returns home after helping Ukrainian refugees

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown couple is back home after spending weeks at the Poland-Ukraine border.

The pair now want to share some of the incredible stories from their trip, hoping to inspire others to help in any way they can.

“One of the guys was carrying a baby. She was probably eight months old, in his arms. I said, ‘What’s going on? What’s the story with this baby?’ He said the baby has been in a basement for a month to shield from rockets. So you know, we just don’t realize what they’ve gone through,” said Linda Cornett.

This is just one of the countless stories Linda and Robert Cornett have after spending the past couple of weeks helping Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border.

“There were some people that were in your car who had been traveling since March the 5th. Trying to make their way across Ukraine to Poland,” they said.

The Georgetown couple said they were tired of watching the news out of Ukraine and wanted to do something. So they booked flights to Poland, despite concern from family and friends.

“The only time anything was unusual at all is when you’re actually at the border, then you’re seeing obviously people coming across the border. Some chaos trying to get them organized there. But perfectly safe. The only reason for someone not to go is if you don’t have the time or resources to get over there,” Robert said.

Robert shuttled refugees from the border to safety. Linda helped mothers and babies in a tent on the Ukrainian side. While it was emotionally exhausting at times, they’re glad they made the trip.

“We made some good friends and hopefully made the world a little bit better place. But if the question is, did the trip make our lives richer in the end? The answer to that is absolutely yes.”

The Cornetts said one of the most surprising parts of their trip has actually been the reception since coming home. Robert said he’s even had complete strangers offer to buy him breakfast after hearing about their travels.

