Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cold air will be joined by some snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are set to keep dropping over the next few days.

A few passing showers are possible today. It is also the first part of our cooldown. I only expect high temperatures to reach the low and mid-50s for our region. Throw in some of the scattered showers and we have a real raw kind of day out there.

The falling temperatures aren’t finished falling just yet. They’ll go down even more on Friday with highs running around the mid-40s. Snowflakes could fly during the early part of the day. Those flakes shouldn’t amount to much of anything.

Our Saturday snow has a better chance of sticking around. We’ll see some light slushy accumulations from that round. You might see a little on the grass, cars, and rooftops. Temperatures will remain chilly all day long. This go-around keeps highs held in the low to mid-40s.

Recovery mode kicks in on Sunday. It begins on Sunday with highs near 60 and before you know it those numbers will reach the mid to upper-70s.

