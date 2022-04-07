Advertisement

Kentucky men’s soccer joins Sun Belt

The Wildcats played in Conference USA since 2005.
UK is joining the Sun Belt in men's soccer.
UK is joining the Sun Belt in men's soccer.
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s soccer team is leaving Conference USA and joining the Sun Belt Conference starting this fall.

The Wildcats will join the Sun Belt as an affiliate member after playing in Conference USA since 2005.

Kentucky will join Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison and West Virginia – as well as former C-USA rivals Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Old Dominion and South Carolina – in the conference.

”This marks an exciting new chapter for both Kentucky men’s soccer and the Sun Belt Conference, and we are thrilled to join a league that will continue to align with our belief of comprehensive excellence,” said UK head coach Johan Cedergren.

League membership in the Sun Belt will consist of 14 institutions beginning July 1, 2022, with Kentucky, South Carolina and West Virginia joining exclusively for men’s soccer. The Wildcats are coming off one of the most successful seasons in program history, earning their second Conference USA Tournament championship title after defeating Florida Atlantic, 2-1, in an overtime thriller.

