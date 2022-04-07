Laurel County Sheriff looking for shooting suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a release from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are looking for a man that is wanted for robbery and wanton endangerment.

The release alleges Stephen Higgins fought with a man before taking money from him. Then, he shot out of his car into a residence nearby, where there were five people.

Higgins is wanted for robbery and five counts of wanton endangerment.

The incident happened off Parker Road Wednesday night and the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information that could help with the search, you can call 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.