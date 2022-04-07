Advertisement

‘Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart’: Bryce Hopkins enters transfer portal

(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Ethan Sirles
Apr. 7, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Bryce Hopkins took to Twitter to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal.

“This journey has been a dream come true,” he said in the tweet.

He said he cannot thank Big Blue Nation enough for how they welcomed and embraced him.

Hopkins also thanked his coaches for believing in him and giving him the opportunity to play.

“My parents and I have put a lot of thought into it and feel that it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal,” he said.

