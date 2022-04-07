Advertisement

Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate back in jail, federally charged

Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment after allegedly shooting at Craig Greenberg.(Grayson County Detention Center)
By Shellie Sylvestri and Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Quintez Brown, 21, the man accused of targeting Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in a shooting in February, is facing federal criminal charges.

A Kentucky Department of Corrections VINE alert signaled Brown’s transfer from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections to another facility on April 6. Brown was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center, and according to the booking log, he is being held as a federal prisoner.

The U.S. Department of Justice said an indictment was unsealed charging Brown for interfering with a federally protected right and using and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Charges were filed after Brown was accused of shooting at Greenberg in his Butchertown campaign office on Feb. 14.

According to court documents, Brown fired a gun in an attempt to interfere with Greenberg’s mayoral campaign in Louisville and intimidate Greenberg from campaigning.

Following the shooting, Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment. No one was hurt, and Brown was released from LMDC on home incarceration after the Louisville Community Bail Fund paid his $100,000 cash bond.

Brown was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on March 28. He pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court on April 4.

If Brown is convicted of all charges, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Investigation is ongoing by FBI Louisville and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

