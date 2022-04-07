Advertisement

Recycled Christmas trees dumped in Anderson Co. to be used as fish habitats

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife dumped 60 Christmas trees into Beaver Lake to be...
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife dumped 60 Christmas trees into Beaver Lake to be used as fish habitats.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas trees are being put to good use in Anderson County.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife resources dumped 60 of them in Beaver Lake. It’s part of the “Christmas for the Fishes” program.

“I love fishing. It’s one of my favorite hobbies,” said Rachael Bancroft, the president of Anderson County Junior Conservation Club.

It smelled like Christmas at Beaver Lake on Thursday, but the scenery told a different story.

“It’s really an opportunity for the public to get hands-on,” said Kevin Kelly, the chief communications officer for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

In that environment, every pine needle serves a purpose.

“Small fishes invertebrates, all of these things that are necessary for an ecosystem to survive,” Kelly said.

The crew of elves that collected the trees is the Anderson County Junior Conservation Board, made up of younger Kentuckians passionate about the environment.

“We’re going to go in the middle of the lake and put cement blocks on them so they can sink down into the water,” Bancroft said.

Trees that once stood decorated top to bottom in living rooms across Kentucky, are now sinking 12-15 feet.

“It helps blue gills and crappies,” Bancroft said.

All of the action happens below deck.

“Not only to help the fish provide refuge and feeding but also improve opportunity for anglers,” Kelly said.

They said the payoff happens ashore.

“I realized that I loved it so much, I want to be part of Fish and Wildlife,” Bancroft said.

To help you with your next fishing trip, the Department of Fish and Wildlife has pinpointed the location of each Christmas tree habitat location on its website.

