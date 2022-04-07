Sen. President Stivers discusses remainder of legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - This afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear signed some bills into law and vetoed others, giving a detailed explanation for his decisions.

He vetoed HB 9, the controversial charter school funding bill.

“I am against charter schools. They are wrong for our commonwealth,” said Governor Beshear. “They take taxpayer dollars away from the already underfunded public schools in our commonwealth.”

Wednesday, Beshear vetoed senate bills 1 and 83. Some say SB 1 is an anti-critical race theory bill since it dictates what can be taught in history classes. SB 83 prohibits transgender female athletes from participating in female sports in sixth grade through college.

Senate President Robert Stivers told reporters that lawmakers plan to override Beshear’s vetoes of senate bills 1 and 83. He says lawmakers should play a role in determining what students learn at school. He believes transgender female athletes have an unfair physical advantage over biological females.

Stivers doubts the sports wagering bill will pass. He believes that sports wagering will provide little revenue and entertainment to Kentucky.

He said the medical marijuana bill could pass, but noted several lawmakers are looking for more research.

“Most definitely I think there is that desire to help these individuals who have seen some type of benefit off of it, but as with any drug, I think you need to have full-blown studies,” said Stivers.

Beshear says he is still reviewing the budget bill and said his administration is looking at ways to assist families needing medical marijuana in case that bill does not pass through the state legislature.

Beshear signed HB 564 into law, which expands in-person voting days, extends early voting hours, and protects election officials. He said that he supports the bill but thinks it falls short in ensuring voting access for every Kentuckian.

Sen. Stivers said that lawmakers are willing to consider Beshear’s other vetoes by examining the governor’s arguments for those vetoes.

Lawmakers have two days left to act on pending legislation. The general session ends on April 14.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.