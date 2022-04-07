Advertisement

System upgrade allows curbside paper recycling to resume in Lexington

They say the new system will allow residents to start putting paper recyclables back out on the curbsides for the first time since 2019.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City leaders cut the ribbon on Lexington’s brand new recycling system Thursday morning.

“Starting today, paper recycling is back at Lexington curbside,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

That’s a message many Lexingtonians have been waiting to hear for years. Back in 2019, the city stopped picking up paper on its recycling routes, upsetting a lot of people in the process.

The city switched to using seven yellow bins around the city where people could bring their paper.

Officials say, at the time, the recycling equipment at the Lexington Recycling Center was out of date and it wasn’t producing enough high-quality recyclables that the city could sell so they could be reused.

“It was too contaminated back when this all started. So, this really does help us get these recyclables into a different stream where they’ll be used,” Mayor Gorton said.

The $4.2 million upgrade will allow workers at the recycling center to sort material more effectively, increase the capacity for recyclables, and allow residents to recycle things like plastic bottles with caps on, and cartons for the first time.

The mayor says the yellow bins around town will stay put for now, but city officials will begin assessing them to see what kind of they’re still having.

