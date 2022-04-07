Advertisement

Toyota adding engineer jobs in Georgetown

Toyota announced Thursday that it is boosting engineering support across its North American operations as plans to advance electrified vehicle production.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota announced Thursday that it is boosting engineering support across its North American operations as plans to advance electrified vehicle production kick into high gear.

The company will add 220 new positions to Toyota’s Production Engineering Division, which serves as the go-between for design and manufacturing.

The additional support will increase Toyota’s capacity to use innovative engineering technology to design and build manufacturing plants, equipment, and processes across its operations.

Toyota’s Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center, located in Georgetown, is the headquarters for Production Engineering and is currently home to nearly 800 engineers.

Toyota says the new jobs will be located in Georgetown and across Toyota’s other manufacturing facilities in North America.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cold air will be joined by some snow

Latest News

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
Some high-profile bills still in limbo as Ky. legislative session winds down
At Jacobson Park, a balloon release and ride out was held in memory of Brayden Lewis, who was...
Balloon release, ride out held for man killed in Nicholasville crash
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (4/7/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (4/7/2022)
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall
Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall
WATCH | Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall