Toyota adding engineer jobs in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Toyota announced Thursday that it is boosting engineering support across its North American operations as plans to advance electrified vehicle production kick into high gear.

The company will add 220 new positions to Toyota’s Production Engineering Division, which serves as the go-between for design and manufacturing.

The additional support will increase Toyota’s capacity to use innovative engineering technology to design and build manufacturing plants, equipment, and processes across its operations.

Toyota’s Production Engineering and Manufacturing Center, located in Georgetown, is the headquarters for Production Engineering and is currently home to nearly 800 engineers.

Toyota says the new jobs will be located in Georgetown and across Toyota’s other manufacturing facilities in North America.

