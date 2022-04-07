Concordia Summit begins in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2022 Concordia Summit began Thursday in Lexington.

Big names from across the globe will discuss topics like supply chain problems, the war in Ukraine and food security.

Governor Andy Beshear and the former president of Colombia, Andrés Pastrana Arango, are a few names on the guest list. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has COVID-19 and will not be in attendance.

WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy and Bill Bryant will both be there as moderators for the event.

The summit is Thursday and Friday at City Center.

It’s the first-ever Concordia Lexington Summit. Thursday’s schedule was full of interesting conversations about where we are going in Kentucky, the country, and the world. Financial inclusion, the economy, breaking social barriers, and what we learned in the pandemic are some of the topics covered.

The co-founders of Concordia have been friends since high school, and they chose Kentucky for their first summit focused solely on the United States.

“We saw it as a great place to talk about some of these ideas, workforce development, trade, innovation, 5G and access to technology and this is a great place to do it,” Concordia Summit co-founder Matthew Swift said.

“We try very hard to make it a safe space for let’s say reasonable people from all sides of the spectrum to talk about issues,” Concordia Summit co-founder Nicholas Logothetis said.

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to address the conference at 11:40 a.m.

