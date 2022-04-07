Advertisement

Will Levis enters NIL partnership with thoroughbred stallion

This is the first NIL deal between a D1 athlete and a farm.
Will Levis with War of Will
Will Levis with War of Will(Athlete Advantage)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky starting quarterback Will Levis has entered a NIL partnership with thoroughbred stallion War of Will.

The agreement will consist of an advertising campaign that will center on the athleticism of both Levis and War of Will and will represent the first NIL deal between a Division 1 athlete and a farm (Claiborne Farm).

“We are thrilled to be the first farm to partner with a Division I athlete in this newly created NIL space,” said Claiborne Farm President Walker Hancock. “Having a star quarterback help promote one of our young and promising stallions is a new way of advertising that we think provides a perfect synergy of our brands. Will’s athleticism and performance displayed on the football field mirrors what we saw with War of Will on the racetrack and the reason he is such an exciting stallion prospect.”

War of Will was a Grade 1 winner on both the turf and dirt with earnings exceeding $1.9 million. With his victory in the 2019 Preakness Stakes, War of Will became the first American Classic winner sired by internationally renowned stallion, War Front, who also stands at Claiborne Farm. War of Will stands for a fee of $25,000 and his first foals are being born this Spring.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
Police were called to the Wendy’s on Thunderstick Drive just after noon for a report of a woman...
Counterfeit bill at Lexington restaurant leads to suspect fighting officer, police say
An Estill County teacher has resigned after writing a message on his classroom board.
Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over message on classroom board

Latest News

UK is joining the Sun Belt in men's soccer.
Kentucky men’s soccer joins Sun Belt
Kendal Ewell vs. Bowling Green.
EKU’s Kendal Ewell named WKYT Athlete of the Week
TyTy Washington during Kentucky's win over Florida on Feb. 12, 2022.
TyTy Washington Jr. declares for NBA Draft, will forgo remaining eligibility
Oscar Tshiebwe
Oscar Tshiebwe wins Wooden Award, UK’s first unanimous National Player of the Year