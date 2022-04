LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re continuing to track the pandemic in the commonwealth.

Here’s the latest COVID map of Kentucky:

(Story continues below.)

The latest COVID-19 map in Kentucky. (Kentucky Public Health)

The state just released that map on Friday. Every county is green except Anderson County, which is yellow.

As of this past Monday, the state’s positivity rate was 1.97%.

