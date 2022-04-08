Advertisement

Balloon release, ride out held for man killed in Nicholasville crash

At Jacobson Park, a balloon release and ride out was held in memory of a man killed in a Nicholasville motorcycle crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Brayden Lewis was killed Monday night on U.S. 27. We talked to his family this week, who said he leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

Brayden Lewis was killed Monday night on U.S. 27. We talked to his family this week, who said he leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

At the balloon release, people were wearing blue and orange in honor of his favorite colors.

“They just went together for him, and cars in those colors, it brightened him up and made him smile,” said Braxton Williams, Brayden’s brother.

His siblings told us that from now on, they’re going to live their lives to the absolute fullest, in Brayden’s honor.

