Balloon release, ride out held for man killed in Nicholasville crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At Jacobson Park, a balloon release and ride out was held in memory of a man killed in a Nicholasville motorcycle crash.

Brayden Lewis was killed Monday night on U.S. 27. We talked to his family this week, who said he leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter.

At the balloon release, people were wearing blue and orange in honor of his favorite colors.

“They just went together for him, and cars in those colors, it brightened him up and made him smile,” said Braxton Williams, Brayden’s brother.

His siblings told us that from now on, they’re going to live their lives to the absolute fullest, in Brayden’s honor.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.