Dreary weather not stopping race fans on opening day of 2022 Spring Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s 2022 Spring Meet is heading out of the gate on Friday.

Like a lot of Spring Meets, opening day is a bit dreary, but the energy from the crowd is brightening up the race track.

People started coming through the gates around 11. A lot of folks we spoke with are spending their final day of spring break in Lexington.

It’s a sea of umbrellas and tents at @keeneland today! Tailgaters said the rain won’t stop them from celebrating Opening Day @WKYT pic.twitter.com/irh5yp9isG — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) April 8, 2022

Keeneland’s CEO said the track opted not to open at full capacity so everyone can enjoy the best experience possible without feeling crowded.

