Dreary weather not stopping race fans on opening day of 2022 Spring Meet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s 2022 Spring Meet is heading out of the gate on Friday.
Like a lot of Spring Meets, opening day is a bit dreary, but the energy from the crowd is brightening up the race track.
People started coming through the gates around 11. A lot of folks we spoke with are spending their final day of spring break in Lexington.
Keeneland’s CEO said the track opted not to open at full capacity so everyone can enjoy the best experience possible without feeling crowded.
