Advertisement

Future of remote work discussed during 2022 Lexington Concordia Summit

On the final day of the Concordia Lexington Summit, WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy moderated a panel about how remote working is here to stay.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even two years after the pandemic started, remote work continues to change how millions of Americans earn their paychecks.

MORE: 2022 Concordia Summit begins in Lexington

On the final day of the Concordia Lexington Summit, WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy moderated a panel about how remote working is here to stay.

Remote work gives flexibility to employees in their schedules, but also opportunities in other communities.

Nick Such, the co-founder of Lexington-based Awesome Inc., is among those turning remote working into a new routine.

“One of the two interesting things that two years of COVID brought to us is remote has always been an option for more experienced people,” said Such. “Once you spend a few years in the office, the team trusts you. We’ll trust you to work remotely and to get the job done. Entry-level remote is a very new thing, and I think a huge opportunity for Kentuckians.”

To become effective remote workers, Such says those entry-level employees need strong training.

2022 Lexington Concordia Summit

LIVE: Gov. Beshear delivers keynote remarks; WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy moderates discussion about remote work in Appalachia. More>> https://bit.ly/37wWM3i

Posted by WKYT on Friday, April 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville

Latest News

More people are trying to find ways to make their dollar stretch in hard times.
Ky. experts weigh in on rising costs of food
The Black Male Working Academy’s mission is to educate, motivate, and activate the next...
New program in central Ky. aiming at getting more young Black men to become doctors
Racing returned to Keeneland on Friday, Oct. 5, for its fall meet.
Keeneland addresses finish order error in opening day race
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes abortion bill