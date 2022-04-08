Future of remote work discussed during 2022 Lexington Concordia Summit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even two years after the pandemic started, remote work continues to change how millions of Americans earn their paychecks.

On the final day of the Concordia Lexington Summit, WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy moderated a panel about how remote working is here to stay.

. @kristenontv leads @ConcordiaSummit session on remote work and the future of how Americans earn their paychecks. #Concordia22 pic.twitter.com/c6CKtS3xRA — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) April 8, 2022

Remote work gives flexibility to employees in their schedules, but also opportunities in other communities.

Nick Such, the co-founder of Lexington-based Awesome Inc., is among those turning remote working into a new routine.

“One of the two interesting things that two years of COVID brought to us is remote has always been an option for more experienced people,” said Such. “Once you spend a few years in the office, the team trusts you. We’ll trust you to work remotely and to get the job done. Entry-level remote is a very new thing, and I think a huge opportunity for Kentuckians.”

To become effective remote workers, Such says those entry-level employees need strong training.

2022 Lexington Concordia Summit LIVE: Gov. Beshear delivers keynote remarks; WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy moderates discussion about remote work in Appalachia. More>> https://bit.ly/37wWM3i Posted by WKYT on Friday, April 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.