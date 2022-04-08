Jackson County woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE 11:45 p.m.:

Officials with Jackson County Emergency Management tell WYMT that Pearlie Proffitt has been found safe late Thursday evening.

Original Story:

A Golden Alert has been issued for an Eastern Kentucky woman.

83-year-old Pearlie Proffitt is from the Terrills Creek area of Jackson County.

She was last seen on Highway 421 in Clay County around 5:30 p.m. driving a 1985 Blue S-10. The license plate number is 327-MFZ.

She was traveling towards Manchester, but she may be headed towards the Big Creek area.

According to officials, Proffitt has dementia.

She is 5′6″ and approximately 150 pounds with white hair.

If you see her, you can call Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979.

