Advertisement

Jackson County woman found safe, Golden Alert canceled

Pearlie Proffitt
Pearlie Proffitt(Jackson County EM)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE 11:45 p.m.:

Officials with Jackson County Emergency Management tell WYMT that Pearlie Proffitt has been found safe late Thursday evening.

Original Story:

A Golden Alert has been issued for an Eastern Kentucky woman.

83-year-old Pearlie Proffitt is from the Terrills Creek area of Jackson County.

She was last seen on Highway 421 in Clay County around 5:30 p.m. driving a 1985 Blue S-10. The license plate number is 327-MFZ.

She was traveling towards Manchester, but she may be headed towards the Big Creek area.

According to officials, Proffitt has dementia.

She is 5′6″ and approximately 150 pounds with white hair.

If you see her, you can call Jackson County 911 at 606-287-9979.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
Snow chance
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A blast of cold air will be joined by some snow

Latest News

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky
Some high-profile bills still in limbo as Ky. legislative session winds down
At Jacobson Park, a balloon release and ride out was held in memory of Brayden Lewis, who was...
Balloon release, ride out held for man killed in Nicholasville crash
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (4/7/2022)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (4/7/2022)
The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall
Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall
WATCH | Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall