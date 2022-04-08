Gov. Beshear vetoes abortion bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear vetoed House Bill 3 on Friday afternoon. It creates multiple new restrictions on abortions in Kentucky.

Those include banning abortions after 15 weeks, and restricting access to medicinal abortions.

In his veto message, the governor brought up concerns he has for victims of rape or incest. He also pointed to the constitutionality of the bill.

It mirrors a piece of Mississippi legislation that the Supreme Court of the United States is expected to weigh.

Kentucky Republicans will likely have enough votes to override the governor’s veto.

