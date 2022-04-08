Keeneland addresses finish order error in opening day race

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland has issued a statement after there was an error with the finish order posted after a race on the opening day of the Spring Meet.

In the 5th race of the day, the order of finish was inadvertently posted as 3-8-9-10. The correct order of finish for the race is 3-9-8-10.

Keeneland says any tickets that were cashed on track before the corrected order of finish have been honored. They say the race was repriced and the correct running order prices are official.

They are looking into the cause of the error.

