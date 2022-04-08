LexArts reveals first painted horse statue for Horse Mania since 2010

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s first horse is ready to hit the streets for Horse Mania.

The horse’s name is Faye, which is short for Fayette.

Students at Lexington’s Steam Academy, who intern with LexArts, painted her.

LexArts is putting on Horse Mania for the third time and the first time since 2010.

You’ll be able to see all of the horses around town later this month through the fall.

