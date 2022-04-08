Lexington man arrested in connection with 2021 murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged one person in connection with a 2021 homicide that happened in the 500-block of Breckenridge Street.

Kenneth Wadkins, 41, was arrested and charged with murder for the 2021 shooting death of Wesley Brown II.

Wadkins is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

