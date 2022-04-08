Advertisement

Lexington man arrested in connection with 2021 murder

Kenneth Wadkins, 41, was arrested and charged with murder for the 2021 shooting death of Wesley Brown II.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged one person in connection with a 2021 homicide that happened in the 500-block of Breckenridge Street.

PREVIOUS: Coroner identifies man who died after January shooting in Lexington

Wadkins is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

This investigation is ongoing.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

