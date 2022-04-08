Advertisement

Council members call for London, Ky. mayor, city attorney to resign after audit

Council members call for London, Ky. mayor, city attorney to resign after audit
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky city council meeting got heated Thursday night during a discussion of a report from the state auditor.

Auditor Mike Harmon released a special report that found numerous cases of money mismanagement with the city of London and its tourism commission.

Now, some are calling for the mayor and city attorney to resign.

A special examination of the City of London resulted in calls for both the mayor and the city attorney to step down.

Auditor Mike Harmon found a lot of issues with City of London money. From Mayor Troy Rudder hiring relatives, to money for an expensive gospel concert never paid back when it was canceled, and that event taking place without a contract.

There are also questions about more than $1.5 million spent at Levi Jackson Wilderness Park. This led to city council member Kelly Greene asking for city attorney Larry Bryson and Mayor Rudder to resign.

That meeting last night also got heated when several community members asked to speak and were not allowed, with the mayor saying it was a special meeting. Doug Phelps says police were asked to escort him out.

Councilmember Greene says that she is asking for another special meeting to be held to have a vote of confidence for the mayor.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

It’s a sea of umbrellas and tents at Keeneland for opening day of the 2022 Spring Meet.
Dreary weather not stopping race fans on opening day of 2022 Spring Meet
The three distinct labels were made by three different artists, each depicting the beauty and...
Maker’s Mark Keeneland bottle, benefitting LexArts & Horse Mania, goes on sale today
Rain will remain an active part of the forecast today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snow showers
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold blast leads to snow