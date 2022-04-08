Council members call for London, Ky. mayor, city attorney to resign after audit

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky city council meeting got heated Thursday night during a discussion of a report from the state auditor.

Auditor Mike Harmon released a special report that found numerous cases of money mismanagement with the city of London and its tourism commission.

Now, some are calling for the mayor and city attorney to resign.

A special examination of the City of London resulted in calls for both the mayor and the city attorney to step down.

Auditor Mike Harmon found a lot of issues with City of London money. From Mayor Troy Rudder hiring relatives, to money for an expensive gospel concert never paid back when it was canceled, and that event taking place without a contract.

There are also questions about more than $1.5 million spent at Levi Jackson Wilderness Park. This led to city council member Kelly Greene asking for city attorney Larry Bryson and Mayor Rudder to resign.

That meeting last night also got heated when several community members asked to speak and were not allowed, with the mayor saying it was a special meeting. Doug Phelps says police were asked to escort him out.

Councilmember Greene says that she is asking for another special meeting to be held to have a vote of confidence for the mayor.

