WATCH LIVE: Today at Keeneland
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s spring in the Bluegrass and that means the excitement for race fans is building as Keeneland will be holding their Spring Meet.
You can get ready for a day of winning wagering by watching Today at Keeneland every race day at 11:30 a.m. on The CW Lexington or right here on wkyt.com.
You’ll get the latest conditions, interviews with trainers and jockeys and tips on how you can pick a winner.
