Advertisement

Woman might need third amputation after surviving vicious dog attack, family says

Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball...
Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path last month.(GoFundMe)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman who remains in the hospital weeks after being seriously injured by several dogs might need additional surgery.

WHNS reports Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball Road in Honea Path last month.

Her family said the recent grandmother had both of her arms amputated after the attack. Since then, she has been fighting for her life in the ICU.

Earlier this week, Waltman’s family said she has to be sedated often due to her spinal cord injury and breathing and blood pressure issues. Doctors did wake her up on March 29 so she could talk to her daughters and mother.

Waltman’s family said she had a skin graft on her right leg on Thursday, and her left leg might have to be amputated if it doesn’t heal.

The family has asked the community to continue to pray for her recovery.

Waltman recently underwent her 10th surgery since the attack.

A GoFundMe for Waltman’s medical expenses has raised more than $190,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A strange substance caused a foam to form in Anderson County’s Cedar Brook on Tuesday evening.
Source of mysterious foam in Kentucky creek identified
Jing Jing Zheng
Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
20-year-old Brayden Lewis
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into wood chipper in Nicholasville

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and...
Kentucky governor vetoes proposed 15-week abortion ban
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more
Jury deliberations to continue next week in federal trial of former Va. police officer