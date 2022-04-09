Advertisement

2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.(AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time.

The actress made the announcement in her newsletter Friday night along with a video post on Twitter.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in the video. “It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one’s definitely on the JLo.”

According to People, Lopez’s message included a clip of her admiring a large, green diamond on a silver band on her ring finger. The image was also shared by her sister on social media.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly called off a previous engagement back in 2004.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
COVID-19 generic
All Ky. counties green on state COVID map except one
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Auditor Mike Harmon found a lot of issues with City of London money.
Council members call for London, Ky. mayor, city attorney to resign after audit
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in...
The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities
A 10-year-old is credited with saving his family from a fire.
10-year-old boy called a hero after saving family from burning home
A Freeze Warning (purple) is in effect from 1AM until 9AM EDT Sunday.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A frigid night before Spring returns
Josefa Blandon, 82, was hit by a marked Merced Police squad car driven by a five-year veteran...
Grandmother struck, killed by police patrol car
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks