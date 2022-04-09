Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A frigid night before Spring returns

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After dealing with wintry air and weather through the end of the week, a much nicer pattern will surge in next week with more storms on the way later on.

If you plan to be out and about tonight, prepare for even colder conditions than we dealt with this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to fall through the 30s this evening and into tonight, with freezing temperatures appearing overnight. While a few more isolated rain/sleep/snow showers are possible this evening, we should be getting into a drier pattern with winds making it feel much colder.

A freeze warning will be in effect for much of central Kentucky until about 9AM EDT Sunday. After a cold start to the day, the good news is that temperatures are expected to warm up quickly. We’ll climb our way through the 50s and into the lower 60s for most of the afternoon and evening hours. Conditions will also stay dry throughout the day with a mix of sun and clouds around.

We’ll keep a warming trend over the first half of next week as highs reach the upper-60s and even the 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. However, while temperatures climb, we’ll also see an increase in rain and thunderstorm threats each day. Rain and storm threats will stay more scattered on Monday and Tuesday before becoming more widespread for the middle of the week. Storms on Wednesday and early Thursday could even be on the strong to severe side, so we’ll watch that threat.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.