Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mixed showers and much cooler air

Saturday’s Forecast
FastCast saturday morning
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold morning across Kentucky with temps in the 30s all around. Spring WYA!?!?

Anyways, today will be similar to yesterday, snow showers are likely earlier on with the potential to stick to some grassy surfaces and leave a little slush. Throughout the morning this will eventually turn to a rain/graupel mix depending on temps and increase by mid-day. Temps top out only in the low 40s. By sunset, the activity should stop and we clear out overnight. The rest of the weekend looks to be nice and dry. Temps surge through the first half of the new week with some thunderstorms possibly Monday and Tuesday. Temps surge ahead of a very potent storm system that cranks in the plains and slowly heads toward the Great Lakes. That may bring a big outbreak of severe weather with it, especially to our west. The chance for severe storms to get in here will be noted Wednesday and early Thursday.

I hope you all have a great day!:)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
COVID-19 generic
All Ky. counties green on state COVID map except one
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Wintry Mix Starts The Weekend
Rain will remain an active part of the forecast today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Snow showers
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold blast leads to snow
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Little Winter in Spring