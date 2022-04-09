Ally Blake’s Forecast | Mixed showers and much cooler air

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is a cold morning across Kentucky with temps in the 30s all around. Spring WYA!?!?

Anyways, today will be similar to yesterday, snow showers are likely earlier on with the potential to stick to some grassy surfaces and leave a little slush. Throughout the morning this will eventually turn to a rain/graupel mix depending on temps and increase by mid-day. Temps top out only in the low 40s. By sunset, the activity should stop and we clear out overnight. The rest of the weekend looks to be nice and dry. Temps surge through the first half of the new week with some thunderstorms possibly Monday and Tuesday. Temps surge ahead of a very potent storm system that cranks in the plains and slowly heads toward the Great Lakes. That may bring a big outbreak of severe weather with it, especially to our west. The chance for severe storms to get in here will be noted Wednesday and early Thursday.

I hope you all have a great day!:)

