Lex. Police arrest two in connection with homicide

Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has charged two people in connection with a homicide that occurred in the 200 block of West New Circle Rd.

Around 1:27 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 200 block of West New Circle Rd to assist another agency.

When officers arrived, they located a 64-year-old male victim deceased. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Both Sims and Noel are currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The deceased victim’s name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police.

