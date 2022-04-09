Advertisement

Morehead fire dept. responds to early morning sawmill fire

Every Rowan County Fire Department responded to the fire at the sawmill on Flemingsburg Rd.
Every Rowan County Fire Department responded to the fire at the sawmill on Flemingsburg Rd.(wkyt)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A large fire took place in Rowan County around 2:30 AM on Saturday morning at JW Wood sawmill in Morehead.

Every Rowan County Fire Department responded to the fire at the sawmill on Flemingsburg Rd. Additionally, they also received assistance from various other department crews including City Public Works and Rowan EMS.

Crews spent over eight hours putting out the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene for several more hours.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
COVID-19 generic
All Ky. counties green on state COVID map except one
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Auditor Mike Harmon found a lot of issues with City of London money.
Council members call for London, Ky. mayor, city attorney to resign after audit
Matthew Hike, 33, was arrested Wednesday after a juvenile victim came forward saying the coach...
High school football coach charged after molesting student more than 50 times, sheriff says

Latest News

A Freeze Warning (purple) is in effect from 1AM until 9AM EDT Sunday.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A frigid night before Spring returns
April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month.
Kentucky has 5th highest rate of child abuse, Lexington nonprofit educates community about the issue
Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
Lex. Police arrest two in connection with homicide
Last year the event was significantly smaller due to the pandemic, and this year they were back...
Reforest the Bluegrass returns in person to Lexington