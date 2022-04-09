Reforest the Bluegrass returns in person Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - April 9th kicked off the city of Lexington’s Reforest the Bluegrass event, where community members could plant trees in Belleau Woods Park. Last year the event was significantly smaller due to the pandemic, and this year they were back in full force.

Not even a little snow could stop the over 300 people from coming out.

“Here today in this weather, this cold and unpredictable weather, they are so enthusiastic about it, and there is something magical about Reforest the Bluegrass,” said Angela Poe, senior program manager for the department of environmental quality.

In a little over a couple of hours, this section of Belleau Woods Park went from an open field to being filled with new trees as people were eager to get their hands in the dirt.

“Yeah, we have 17 species of trees, and we’re gonna put over 6,000 trees into this site,” said Poe.

Trees help clean the air and our environment, but they can also increase property value, so it’s important to give back to our community.

“So many benefits for our community, especially in urban areas where we have a lot of runoff because we have streets and roads and houses. Trees absorb a lot of the access to stormwater which helps our local creeks,” said Poe.

They also have a reforest at-home program that started during the pandemic where you can pick up trees to plant at home.

“And people can get up to three trees free, and we’re gonna give those away next Saturday between 10 AM and 1 PM,” said Poe.

Green Forest Work and KU donated all of the trees planted on site.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.