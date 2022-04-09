Several crashes create traffic backups in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve seen several crashes on I-75 in Lexington Friday night.

Police told us there were two crashes on the northbound side and two on the southbound side.

This was happening around mile marker 116.

One car flipped in all this, but luckily, nobody was hurt.

Police could not confirm to us that weather was a factor, but there was significant sleet falling there at the time.

The road is now back open.

