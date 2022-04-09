Advertisement

Several crashes create traffic backups in Lexington

Police told us there were two crashes on the northbound side and two on the southbound side.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve seen several crashes on I-75 in Lexington Friday night.

This was happening around mile marker 116.

One car flipped in all this, but luckily, nobody was hurt.

Police could not confirm to us that weather was a factor, but there was significant sleet falling there at the time.

The road is now back open.

