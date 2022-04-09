Zandon wins Blue Grass Stakes on major Kentucky Derby prep day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Taiba won the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2 1/4 lengths on the last weekend of major prep races for the Kentucky Derby. Taiba overtook pacesetter Messier in the stretch.

At Keeneland, Zandon rallied from the back of the field to overtake favorite Smile Happy in the stretch and win the $1 million Blue Grass by 2½ lengths.

At Aqueduct, Mo Donegal won the $750,000 Wood Memorial by a neck. It gave trainer Todd Pletcher his seventh Wood Memorial win, tying “Sunny” Jim Fitzsimmons for most.

Mo Donegal, Zandon, and Taiba each earn 💯 points and punch their ticket to the 148th #KyDerby! 🌹

#4 Zandon wins the G1 Blue Grass



Get all the post-race reaction here as @andie_biancone spoke with winning jockey Flavien Prat immediately after the race



Up next on TVG: G1 #Runhappy SA Derby pic.twitter.com/jVrtyq6Do8 — TVG (@TVG) April 9, 2022

