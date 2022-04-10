Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms ahead this week

While strong storms will be possible starting Monday, a more potent system looks to enter our...
While strong storms will be possible starting Monday, a more potent system looks to enter our region by late Wednesday and into early Thursday(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are ending this weekend on a much nicer note than we started it, but another active pattern is ahead for this week with strong to potentially severe storms.

Make sure to soak up the dry and pleasant conditions this evening while you can. Temperatures are expected to back through the 50s for this evening and eventually end up in the 40s overnight. Conditions will stay dry tonight, with a few clouds increasing back into our region.

By Monday morning, temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper-40s and lower-50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around throughout the day, but it won’t be washout conditions. Some of these storms could be stronger, but the main severe threat will be just to our west. Highs on Monday will vary, but highs are generally expected to reach the mid to upper-60s, with a few areas stuck in the 50s where more rain comes down.

Scattered storms will stay around through Tuesday with another low-end severe weather threat; however, by late Wednesday and into early Thursday, another system will move in with a strong threat for severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible with these storms, so stay weather aware through the week as we keep you updated. Highs are expected to reach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday before we see a slight cool down into the 60s for the latter half of the week. Another system is expected to move in by next weekend, which is something to keep in mind, but let’s focus on the first few systems this week.

