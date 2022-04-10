Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much more active weather week ahead

Sunday’s Forecast
FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Ally Blake tracks rain and snow
By Ally Blake
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a very cold start here in Kentucky with temps in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A freeze warning is in effect until 10:00 am for most of the state and I hope you covered all of your sensitive plants. Clear skies will start us off and some clouds will filter in throughout the day. Temps will rise this afternoon to the low 60s. Enjoy this drier day because a much wetter pattern kicks off the workweek. The setup for the next several days will feature rounds of showers and storms. Some of these storms may be strong or severe Monday and Tuesday with the greatest threat for severe storms coming Wednesday into early Thursday. Temps will rise into the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday to Thursday in the 70s! This average feel in the mid-60s will continue into next weekend as we dry out.

I hope you have a great day!

