Advertisement

Driving Down the Bunny Trail Easter event back at Buffalo Trace

Cars lined up outside Buffalo Trace Distillery for their annual Easter drive-through event,...
Cars lined up outside Buffalo Trace Distillery for their annual Easter drive-through event, where families could collect eggs and treats and visit the bunny.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Cars lined up outside Buffalo Trace Distillery for their annual Easter drive-through event, where families could collect eggs and treats and visit the bunny.

Last year the event was a drive-up instead of in person due to the pandemic, and because it was such a success, they decided to continue it this year.

Volunteers from parks and recreation, local high schools, and law enforcement were there to help people enjoy the spirit. Guest traveled through the bunny trail to various stations on the grounds before waving hi to the bunny at the end.

Buffalo Trace’s motto is honor, tradition, and embrace change, and that’s what the event continues to do each year as they have been holding Easter on the grounds for over 20 years.

The weather couldn’t have been more perfect for the two-hour event, and smiles crossed the faces of all who attended.

Some of the families that came out to this event attend yearly and continue making new memories and remembering the old.

One family even brought their furry friend to greet the staff and bunny.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is closed on Easter Sunday, and their next family-friendly event will be over the summer.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
COVID-19 generic
All Ky. counties green on state COVID map except one
Bill will lower age that employees can serve alcohol in Kentucky
Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
Lex. Police arrest two in connection with homicide
Police told us there were two crashes on the northbound side and two on the southbound side.
Several crashes create traffic backups in Lexington

Latest News

The flower farm starting growing tulips last season.
Tulips at a Georgetown flower farm ready for picking
While strong storms will be possible starting Monday, a more potent system looks to enter our...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Strong to severe storms ahead this week
Forecast BREAKDOWN
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much more active weather week ahead
Older woman rescued on Sky Bridge Trail in Wolfe County
Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescues injured hiker on Sky Bridge Trail
Police say the suspect was found in the Mt. McKinley area of Lexington on Saturday, April 9,...
Police say armed robbery suspect in custody after running through Lexington neighborhood