LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say one person was shot near the intersection of Winburn Drive and Gerald Drive. The victim was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they do not have a suspect in the case.

