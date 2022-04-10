Police say armed robbery suspect in custody after running through Lexington neighborhood

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was taken into custody and interviewed by police Saturday night after they say he robbed a Lexington subway at knifepoint.

The Subway was located on Pimlico Parkway near Man o’ War Boulevard and Lexington police say they got calls about the robbery around 4 p.m.

”I called my neighbor and she tells me there’s been a robbery at the Park Hills [Center],” said Karen Wheeler, who lives in the area.

It wasn’t long after when a quiet neighborhood nearby got quite noisy when the suspect started running through yards to try and escape police.

”There were four or five police officer going through my neighbor’s yard,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler lives in the Mt. McKinley area, where police say they ultimately found and detained the suspect.

“This is only the second time in 10 years we’ve seen anything happen in this neighborhood,” said Wheeler.

Although this unusual occurrence was cause for concern, Wheeler says she’s fortunate to live in a tight-knit community that cares for one another.

”It means a lot, we watch out for each other and I like that,” Wheeler said. “We’ve got good neighbors.”

We have reached out to Lexington police for more details, as we work to learn the name of the man detained, how much money he was accused of taking and what charges he will face.

