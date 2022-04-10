Advertisement

Scangarello debuts new offense at UK Blue-White Game

Returning starting QB Will Levis finished 7/8 for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.
Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky football team held their first Blue-White Spring game in front of fans since 2019.

Despite the cold, Wildcat fans made the trek to Kroger Field as new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello debuted his offense. He kept play-calling vanilla on purpose, but gave a general look at what his attack is all about.

Returning starting QB Will Levis finished 7/8 for 98 yards and two touchdowns to freshman Dane Key and Chris Rodriguez.

Junior Mike Drennen scored twice on the ground, rushing for 43 yards and he also caught a pair of passes.

Former Boyle County star Cole Lanter caught a touchdown pass in the second half from Deuce Hogan.

“Trying to distribute to all different guys in different ways,” said Scangarello. “Short and underneath, trying to push the ball down the field a little all spring ball and see who the big playmakers down the field, who can play big body, who can make people miss in space and I think we have a good evaluation on that.”

“It was good,” said Levis. “I think we were pretty clean and that’s our standard right now. We look a lot better now than we did when we started spring ball and that’s how it should be. Two touchdowns in two drives, cant complain about that.”

“You know, when it’s all said and done, we’re very excited about where we’re going,” said UK head coach Mark Stoops. “Again, we were relatively basic today, but there’s quite a bit of carryover that you can see, some nuances. We’re excited about where we’re heading with the offense.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

