Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team rescues injured hiker on Sky Bridge Trail

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team responded to an injured hiker on Sky Bridge Trail just after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

A woman had taken a misstep and struck her head during a fall.

Team Deputy Chief Mike Hackett worked alongside providers from Breathitt Wolfe EMS to assess the woman. While she was conscious and responsive, it was determined that it would be best to conduct a carry out as a precaution.

Wolfe Co. Search and Rescue says team rope rescue technicians rigged a low angle belay to assist in the woman’s safe evacuation up a staircase just before the trailhead.

