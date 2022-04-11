Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for missing 12-year-old in Maryland

An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy in Maryland was canceled on Tuesday.
(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy in Maryland was canceled on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children announced that the alert had been canceled via Twitter.

Maryland State Police said that the boy had been found unharmed.

State police had issued an Amber Alert on Monday for the boy, who had been missing since April 8.

