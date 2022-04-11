Fire causes minor damage to Lexington apartment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire caused minor damage to a Lexington apartment early Monday morning.

It started around 4:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Shaker Drive, off Harrodsburg Road.

Fire officials say this area has a history of large fires, but this one impacted only the outside of one of the apartments. Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.

No one was injured and everyone living in the apartment was able to return inside.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

