Fire severely damages Morehead stave mill, jeopardizes family business

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County business is cleaning up after a large fire dealt severe damage to its operation on Saturday morning.

Fire officials say it took 10 hours to put out the flames at JW Wood, a stave mill located on Flemingsburg Road in Morehead. It’s a family business with a long history in Kentucky.

“In 1994, my husband started in the veneer wood industry, in 2001, he opened a stave mill,” said Jody Weaver.

The Weaver family has dedicated more than a half-century to the lumber industry in Kentucky. In 2020, JW Wood owner Jeff Weaver moved that stave mill from Fleming County and bought this Morehead mill to help expand their production.

Jody Weaver said it was a big decision to make, but that they were open and thriving until Saturday morning.

“My mother-in-law called me at 2:15 a.m.,” said Marc Heinze, a manager with JW Wood. “I was here in probably 10 minutes.”

Heinze arrived to find a fire engulfing the operation he’d worked to help grow.

”I’ve poured my life into this, I can only imagine what my father-in-law (Jeff Weaver) is feeling,” Heinze said. “He’s poured the last two decades of his life into this. it’s his dream and I took it on as my dream too to build it, and as of right now, it’s gone.”

Heinze he worked as quickly as he could to pull stacks of staves from the flames. But he tells me the mill still lost around 20 loads in the storage building which once stood there, each one ranging in price from $42,000 to $57,000 apiece.

Fire officials say there was at least $1 million in total damage dealt. It’s left one big family business in disrepair…and even more families livelihoods in jeopardy.

”There’s about 20 families whose tables might be light for the next six months because of this,” said Heinze.

But the JW Wood crew is staying positive in these trying times, determined to pick up the pieces and get back in business.

“I’ve got to fight tooth and nail to get it back,” Heinze said. “It’s going to be a long road.”

“We’ll move forward and these ashes you see behind us, something beautiful will be built out of it,” said Heinze. “I’m 100% positive, God will work that out.”

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.