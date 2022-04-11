Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms possible this week

Strong to severe storms
Strong to severe storms(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern for the week ahead will include some warmth with the possibility of strong to severe storms.

Temperatures will surge back to around 70-degrees later today. Throw in some showers & thunderstorms later today and we have a typical Spring day. Some of the storms might be strong in western sections of Kentucky. There is a better chance of that happening on Tuesday. It might lead to some gusty storms for us.

The best chance of strong to severe activity for our region will come together on Wednesday night into Thursday. This round of severe weather will include all types. That means damaging winds, hail, and tornadic activity are all possible.

Our midweek system that brings the severe chance will also lead to some relatively cooler air. It is not another significant drop in temperatures that takes us down to the freezing levels. I am not saying that won’t happen again. As a matter of fact, I am not convinced that the final flakes of snow have fallen. There is another chance of that happening!

Take care of each other!

