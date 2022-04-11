Advertisement

Scheffler gets Masters green jacket to go with No. 1 ranking

It caps an amazing two months of four victories in six starts.
Scottie Scheffler wins The Masters.
Scottie Scheffler wins The Masters.(The Masters)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the world and has a Masters green jacket to show for it.

Scheffler won his first major at Augusta National with another commanding performance. It caps an amazing two months of four victories in six starts. Scheffler left all the thrills and spills to everyone else. He was steady all day and shot 71 to win by three shots over Rory McIlroy.

The only struggle was the end when he took four putts from 40 feet. That only affected the final score. McIlroy had his best finish at the Masters at 7-under.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Bill will lower age that employees can serve alcohol in Kentucky
COVID-19 generic
All Ky. counties green on state COVID map except one
Danny Sims, 50, and Alysha Noel, 30, were arrested and charged with murder and tampering with...
Lex. Police arrest two in connection with homicide
Police told us there were two crashes on the northbound side and two on the southbound side.
Several crashes create traffic backups in Lexington

Latest News

Will Levis Saturday at Kroger Field.
Scangarello debuts new offense at UK Blue-White Game
Zandon wins the Blue Grass at Keeneland.
Zandon wins Blue Grass Stakes on major Kentucky Derby prep day
Nest earned 100 points and locked up a starting position in the gate for the $1.25 million...
Keeneland Spring Meet opens with favored Nest much the best in Central Bank Ashland
Racing returned to Keeneland on Friday, Oct. 5, for its fall meet.
Keeneland addresses finish order error in opening day race