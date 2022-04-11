Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear talks about state budget

By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has just a few more days to veto legislation.

Monday morning, we expect him to talk about the state budget. Watch live above at 10:45 ET.

Lawmakers sent a final version to his desk last month.

He can choose to sign the budget or veto certain items.

The General Assembly will have a chance to override Wednesday and Thursday, the 2022 legislative session’s final days.

